Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge

Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Jefferson Health System is about to grow again.

Executives from Einstein Healthcare Network and Jefferson Health signed the letters of intent Wednesday morning.

They say the two organizations share similar values and working together can help improve access to quality healthcare in the region.

Another benefit they say is bringing the academic and educational programs together.

Chief of Emergency Medicine at Einstein Dr. Elizabeth Datner said, "When we bring in students and residents, we're training the future healthcare providers, better quality trainees can only be a good thing for all of us."

Einstein and Jefferson were once part of the same network until Einstein separated from Jefferson in 2008.

Einstein's network includes its main hospital on North Broad Street in Philadelphia, as well Einstein Montgomery in Norristown, and Moss Rehab Hospital in Elkins Park.

The merger comes on the heels of Jefferson's acquisition of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, Philadelphia University, and three hospitals in the Kennedy Health System in South Jersey.

Jefferson also owns Abington Hospital, Abington Lansdale Hospital, and the 3 former Aria hospitals - Frankford, Torresdale, and Bucks County.

