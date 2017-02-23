HEALTH & FITNESS

Experts: Itchy eyes, running nose may be allergies

If you've got itchy eyes and a runny nose, it may not be a cold, but early allergies. (WPVI)

The mild winter has triggered an early season.

Plant experts say the consistently warmer temperatures have tricked trees and shrubs in some parts of the country into budding.

That's sent pollen to April-like levels.

So allergists are seeing patients who normally don't have symptoms till mid-March.

But doctors doubt an early start will mean an early end to spring allergies.

"People that are suffering already are starting to suffer. They're feeling miserable, and they will feel miserable right through the spring, because the spring is right around the corner," said Dr. Jordan Josephson.

If you use medication to control your spring allergies, start taking it now.

It needs to build up in your system to be ready when trees around here really start pumping out pollen.
