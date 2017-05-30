The world's most prescribed medication may also be its most over-prescribed.Every year, more than 120 million prescriptions are written for Levothyroxine.The drug is designed to increase low thyroid hormone levels. But, experts at the Mayo Clinic say, most patients don't need it.They say the symptoms of under-active thyroid are vague, and similar to other conditions.Furthermore, those experts said, once patients are on the drug, most doctors never check back to see if their symptoms really improve."And that is the key, to reassess. The majority of the patients get treated and never have a chance to withdraw from the medicine, and they just get treated for the rest of their lives," said Dr. Juan Brito of the Mayo Clinic.Patients on thyroid medicine should be checked 3 months after they start it.----------