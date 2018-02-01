Experts say underdog mentality can help achieve goals

The Eagles have embraced their underdog status. It's a mentality some behavioral health experts say can help anyone achieve their goals.They say it all comes down to believing you can do what you set out to do, whether it's quitting smoking, losing weight, moving up in your career or any other personal goals.Simply put, Cindy Reese and Steven Rosenberg work to help people achieve their goals. They say the Eagles underdog mentality can inspire you to reach yours."They all believe. They all believe in themselves. There are no self-limiting thoughts on that team whatsoever," said Rosebnerg.Rosenberg, who wrote a book in late 90's about the power of positive thinking, says keeping doubt out is one of the keys to success - so is setting a realistic plan and perseverance."It takes ten good tries to quit smoking. It takes maybe about 22 good tries to lose weight permanently, so don't give up," he said.As a registered hypnotist, Reese also taps into a practice many athletes also use - positive visualization, imaging yourself succeed."You see that picture in your mind. You see the possibilities of making that happen, the mental image helps you recognize the possibility of really achieving that goal," she said.Reese also just happens to be married to Merrell Reese, the iconic voice of the Philadelphia Eagles for 41 years. She says he practices visualization before calling each game.Both also say energy feeds motivation.They hope fans getting swept up in the Eagles excitement will transfer some of that energy into working towards their own personal end zone.And we know in sports, just as in life, your mind can be just as powerful as your body.------