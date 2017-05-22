HEALTH & FITNESS

Family: Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nacho cheese

The family of a man battling a severe case of botulism after eating food at a Sacramento-area gas station says he has passed away. (GoFundMe)

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. --
The family of a man battling a severe case of botulism after eating food at a California gas station says he has passed away.

Martin Galindo was one of five confirmed cases of the rare disease recently, all of which officials say appear to have come from nacho cheese sauce from the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station near Sacremento.

Galindo is said to have passed away surrounded by his family. He leaves behind a wife and two kids.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help Galindo's wife and children.

The health department has asked that people who ate prepared food, especially nacho cheese sauce, from the California gas station between April 23 and May 5 and report symptoms should contact their medical provider immediately.
