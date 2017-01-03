HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA probes dangers of exploding e-cigarette batteries
EMBED </>More News Videos

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is probing the dangers of exploding batteries in e-cigarettes. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON --
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is probing the dangers of exploding batteries in e-cigarettes, following dozens of reports of devices that have combusted, overheated or caught fire and sometimes injured users.

The agency announced a two-day public meeting for April, according to an online posting.

The Associated Press reported last month that 66 explosions were identified by the FDA in 2015 and early 2016.

E-cigarettes are hand-held devices that vaporize liquid nicotine. Their safety has not been extensively studied and there's no scientific consensus on whether they help reduce rates of cigarette smoking.

Last year the FDA announced it would begin to regulate the fast-growing industry, requiring makers of e-cigarettes to submit their devices and ingredients for review for the first time.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Experimental device helping those with spinal cord injuries
Experimental spinal stimulator helps restore hand movement for quadriplegics
FDA to probe e-cigarette explosions
Kids overloaded with sugar, even by breakfast-time
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Murder charges dismissed against fmr. wrestler Snuka
Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'
911 call in NJ killing: "Oh my God, she was murdered"
AccuWeather: Sunny, Mild and Windy Wednesday. Cold Changes to Follow
Conestoga hazing incident settled on lesser charges
School attack victim charged over racist video
Show More
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Girl, 14, hit by car while walking to school bus in Cape May Co.
Ford cancels plan for $1.6B Mexico plant; to add 700 jobs in Michigan
Delaware man injured in Istanbul attack returns home
More News
Top Video
911 call in NJ killing: "Oh my God, she was murdered"
School attack victim charged over racist video
Conestoga hazing incident settled on lesser charges
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
More Video