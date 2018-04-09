HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA restricts Essure birth control device sales

EMBED </>More Videos

FDA restricts Essure birth control sales: Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The FDA slapped new restrictions on the sale of a controversial birth control device on Monday.

The agency said some women aren't being properly informed of the risks of Essure before the contraceptive coils are implanted.

So Essure will now be limited to facilities that provide full information about its pro's and cons.

Two years ago, Essure got the FDA's strongest warning label.

The U.S. is the only country where Essure is still being sold.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckbirth controlFDA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
NJ required immunizations bill to make religious exemptions harder
Flu season still lingering throughout the Philadelphia area
UCLA Health advocates re-gifting approach to kidney transplants
Pa. eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
FBI raids office of Trump's personal lawyer
Police ID man, woman dead in West Phila. murder-suicide
NJ required immunizations bill to make religious exemptions harder
Pa. eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form
AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Showers Tonight, Summerlike Warmth By Saturday
Police search for suspect in Yards Brewery arson
Son of fmr. Flyer among victims in hockey team bus crash
Show More
Canadian officials say body of player in bus crash misidentified
Police arrest boy walking with AR-15, teen with pistol
Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom found dead
Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday
Trump promises quick decision on Syria response
More News