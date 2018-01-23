Fit to Commit Challenge offers support - and cash reward

BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) --We're 3 weeks into a new year - and a lot of those fitness resolutions may be fading.
However, a local fitness challenge might keep you motivated.
And you can win cash in the process.
The challenge, called "Commit to Fit," offered by the Fit Academy in Brewerytown, aims to help people improve their health and lose weight, but also make their new habits stick.
Inside the Fit Academy, a small group of people are getting their workout in during lunchtime.
It's a combination of cardio and strength training at a gym that has proven results.
Owner Osaye Osunde says for the New Year they've launched a new challenge, the Commit to Fit.
It's 8 weeks long, with nutritional help, unlimited workouts - and accountability.
"We're in there to help each other, and make sure we're sticking to that entire 8 weeks through the process," says Osunde.
And accountability is just one piece of the puzzle if your goal is to get fit.
Osunde also says it's vital to set smart goals.
"Specific, measureable, actionable, realistic, as well as time-based," he emphasizes.
So write out what you plan to do, how and in what time frame, then start slowly.
"The best way to make long lasting changes is to do it over time if you're going to start a new workout routine, start doing it 2 to 3 times a week if you haven't been going at all for the past year, instead of going 4 to 6 times a week," he says.
As for your diet, start with small tweaks like reducing sugar and processed foods.
For the challenge, losing the most body fat, wins you $1,000 dollars.
But while cold, hard cash is great, many members are already hooked on *other benefits.
"I feel a lot better throughout the year when I stay in shape, keep my weight under control," says Brian Lentz of Fairmount.
"I have to remind myself if I get up and come here, I'm going to feel much better the rest of the day," adds Alexandra Carroll, another Fairmount resident.
The next challenge starts next Monday, the 29th. It costs $250 for non-members. Click here for details on connect via Facebook.
VIDEO WEB EXTRA
Fit Academy's Osaye Osunde also has a short workout circuit you can do at home to get you started or when you can't make it into the gym.
In the video below are four exercises that are designed to work your entire body. Do each exercise for 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds. Repeat circuit 3 to 4 times.
