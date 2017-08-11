AVALON, N.J. (WPVI) --It's Fitness Friday and we're taking you down to the shore for a class unlike any other - bootcamp on the bay.
It's a short paddle out into the bay, then I hook in for Power Paddle off 21st Street in Avalon, New Jersey.
It's a collaboration between Harbor Outfitters and Surfside Fitness.
Owner and trainer Cheryl Herzog wanted to bring all the fun of her beach bootcamp onto a stand-up paddleboard.
"So that means everything from the basics of sit-ups, squats and planks to bearcrawls and mountain climbers, jumping jacks and burpees," she said.
I know what you're thinking - and I had the same question.
"You're not going to fall in, it's like a floatation device you can land a plane on it," said Cheryl.
The boards are hooked together and anchored, but still make no mistake - it's a workout!
"This ain't no water aerobics and I love that line because it is a challenge but to me that's what fitness is supposed to be," said Cheryl.
"The main difference is balance and using your core a lot to stay on the board," said Beth Kuhn from West Chester, Pennsylvania.
"I feel like you get more out of it than doing it on land or regular surfaces," said Sophia Paolucci from Haddonfield, New Jersey.
And you may even encounter an added challenge - waves from boats sharing the workout space.
Cheryl says the class is for all ages and most fitness levels.
"Everybody can do at least one of everything," she said.
You'll get a full-body workout in 60 minutes, while taking in the scenery.
The class costs $35. They are adding weekend classes throughout August and September. Call 609-967-9023 for more information.
ONLINE:
Surfside Fitness
Harbor Outfitters
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps