HEALTH & FITNESS

Fla. boy whose family fought to get into Phila. leukemia trial loses battle

He loved knock-knock jokes, puns, and Star Wars, and always seemed to have a smile which belied the toll acute leukemia took on him.

But eventually, that toll was too much for Jackson Hunter.

The Florida boy died late last week.

Hunter's family, with roots in the Philadelphia area, waged a secondary battle, to get 6-year-old Jackson into trials of a breakthrough immune treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

It uses a child's own disease-fighting T-cells to attack cancer.

When Florida Medicaid officials refused the family's request to bring him to Philadelphia, their appeals went viral, gathering support up & down the East Coast.

The Medicaid officials reversed their decision, and Jackson came north for treatment.

It looked like Jackson might make it, but complications set in.

Last December, Jackson was all smiles when a reporter visited his hospital room in Florida.

"Well, I have these skull p-j's, and here's my tux," he'd said, showing off his favorite attire.

Friends and family had created the Action4Jackson Facebook page, to raise support for the experimental treatment, and to help defray the family's medical expenses.

Jackson's mom, Gina, a Bucks County native, was determined to try the treatment.

"I just put it out there that this is a very dire moment. We need approval, and we need it now, we need it yesterday. It went viral. People just calling," she noted.

His dad added, "Thousands of people of people were all fighting for you, buddy."

By mid-May, however, Jackson's leukemia had returned, and the family decided to go home to Florida under hospice care.

Days later, his family delivered - the somber news on Facebook.

The Hunter family says they'll mourn for a time, but plan to stay active in fighting for children's health.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckleukemiachildren's hospital of philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
More women seeking plastic surgery to fix belly button
Kids Health Matters: Visit farmer's markets for fresh produce
Stroke: Risk Factors, Prevention and Treatment
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Miracle' 2-year-old boy recovering after being shot 4 times
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Day 2 of Creato deliberations ends with video review
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
A dramatic preview of Action News - Wednesday night at 11
House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured
Show More
Full jury seated for Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Standoff ends in Evesham Township, man in custody
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers
For Manchester: United wins Europa League
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos