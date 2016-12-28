HEALTH & FITNESS

Fla. family wins fight to bring son to Phila. for experimental treatment

Healthcheck on Action News

SEBASTIAN, Florida (WPVI) --
A Florida family has won its battle to get experimental treatment in Philadelphia which might save their son.

"Well, I have these skull p-j's, and here's my tux," says Jackson Hunter, with a sly smile.

5-year-old Jackson hasn't lost his playful nature, despite acute leukemia that's no longer responding to conventional treatments.

Doctors believe his last chance may be pioneering trials at Children's Hospital which use a child's own disease-fighting T-cells to attack cancer.

Florida Medicaid said no, because the procedure is out-of-state, and experimental.

The family needed help, fast.

Mom Gina Hunter, who hails from Bucks County, recalls,

"Jack has a Facebook page, Action4Jackson, and I just put it out there that this is a very dire moment. We need approval, and we need it now, we need it yesterday. It went viral. People just calling,writing letters." says Gina.

Dad Eric told his son," Thousands of people of people were all fighting for you, buddy."

Jackson's mom Gina says within a day, they got the approval.

The Hunter family says no words can express their gratitude to everyone who helped, and they hope to be in Philadelphia soon, hopefully by February.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckleukemiachildren's healthchildren's hospital of philadelphia
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Skin cancer drop in Northeast bucks rising rates elsewhere
Fish oil pills for pregnant moms may cut asthma risk in kids
Breakthrough immune treatment for brain tumor
6abc Live Video chat: Is Plastic Surgery Right for Me?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, hospitalized
Strong police presence following Philadelphia Mills melee
Woman in custody for deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Police turn to technology in search of Delco home for missing woman
Large sinkhole forces evacuations in Bethlehem
Man killed, firefighters hurt in Fishtown blaze
Show More
VIDEO: Mummers prep for strut down Broad Street
VIDEO: Skiers back in action on Pa. slopes
Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Peace for Israelis and Palestinians
Police: Ex-student who fathered son with teacher killed both
Donald Trump Can't Stop Talking About the Election
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos