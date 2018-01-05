Flu activity across the Tri-state area

Some experts say the flu virus survives better in the extreme cold but we also see more people getting sick this time of year because more people are together inside, so germs can spread.The CDC uses this scale to measure flu activity.Pennsylvania is now at the highest leve, at widespread activity, and it is hitting southeast Pennsylvania especially hard.New Jersey is at Regional activity, and Delaware also hit widespread activity this week.Many states have seen a spike a cases. Doctors in Illinois even held a press conference warning people about it.This year's pre-dominate strain can be a difficult one. And unfortunately, the vaccine isn't a great match, but if you get sick it should still help, possibly by making your symptoms less severe.It's not too late to get a flu shot if you haven't yet.Also, now more than ever is the time to practice good hand-washing and disinfect common surfaces.----------