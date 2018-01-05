HEALTH & FITNESS

Flu activity across the Tri-state area

EMBED </>More Videos

Flu activity across the Tri-state area. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 5, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Some experts say the flu virus survives better in the extreme cold but we also see more people getting sick this time of year because more people are together inside, so germs can spread.

The CDC uses this scale to measure flu activity.

Pennsylvania is now at the highest leve, at widespread activity, and it is hitting southeast Pennsylvania especially hard.

New Jersey is at Regional activity, and Delaware also hit widespread activity this week.

Many states have seen a spike a cases. Doctors in Illinois even held a press conference warning people about it.

This year's pre-dominate strain can be a difficult one. And unfortunately, the vaccine isn't a great match, but if you get sick it should still help, possibly by making your symptoms less severe.

It's not too late to get a flu shot if you haven't yet.

Also, now more than ever is the time to practice good hand-washing and disinfect common surfaces.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckflu
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Protect your lungs in arctic air
Crafty nurse helps little boy get 3 shots without crying
Shoveling the right way: What you need to know
Don't let snow shoveling put you out of commission
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
AccuWeather: Storm moves out, but brutal cold follows
Cold weather takes a toll on businesses, but not deliveries
Sears to close more than 100 stores, 3 locally
2 hurt after 2 vehicles collide in Northeast Philadelphia
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar to combined $1 billion
Tolls increasing on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Show More
Man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing son's mother in Mt. Holly
Del. children left inside stolen vehicle found safe
People dig out after Jersey shore slammed with snow
After storm, life returns to normal amid bitter cold
Firefighters battle blaze in Gloucester City
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
Girl, 9, killed in sledding accident in Va.
Cold weather takes a toll on businesses, but not deliveries
More Video