Flu, bronchitis, stomach bugs making the rounds

Bouts of flu, bronchitis, and stomach bugs have laid up thousands in area this winter. (WPVI)

It's that time of the year.

Several winter viruses continue hitting the area hard, knocking people out of work and school.

Chances are you know someone who's has gotten the flu or another respiratory infection such as bronchitis.

Nationwide, the flu season hasn't been too severe.

But it's a little worse in our area.

In Pennsylvania, the eastern counties - which includes Philadelphia and Allentown have the highest number of confirmed cases, along with Pittsburgh.

And in New Jersey, the health department is reporting high flu activity across the state.

The A-type flu strain, which causes more serious illness, is still the dominant strain.

It is covered by this year's vaccine.

It's also a peak time for the stomach virus, also known as norovirus.

It causes vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea.

It's spread through touching objects and is very contagious.

In fact, the virus can live on surfaces for several weeks, and you can still spread to the virus to others, even after you have largely recovered.

And it takes a extremely small amount to make you sick.
