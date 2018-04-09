HEALTH & FITNESS

Flu season still lingering throughout the Philadelphia area

Flu season still lingering through Philadelphia area: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Influenza isn't done in the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.

Delaware is reporting 3 more deaths due to flu complications, for a record high 34 deaths this year.

The latest victims were between 80 and 99 years of age and had underlying health problems.

The CDC says Delaware still has widespread flu.

Pennsylvania has had more than 200 deaths this season.

New Jersey doesn't regularly report adult deaths, but has posted 3 pediatric deaths.

