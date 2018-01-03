HEALTH & FITNESS

Frostbite concerns in frigid temperatures

Frostbite concerns in frigid temperature. Ali Gorman, R.N. reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 3, 2017. (WPVI)

By
Hypothermia and frostbite are a concern during very frigid temperatures, but there's a mis-conception about frostbite.

It's much more than just cold fingers.

And it doesn't take long to happen especially in single digit temperatures and if your skin gets wet.

The most common areas for frostbite are the fingers, toes, nose and ears.

Symptoms include pain and dis-coloration.

Kids and the elderly and anyone with chronic medical conditions are at a greater risk.

If you suspect frostbite, get inside as soon as possible. Keep in mind damage may be further along than you think, so you'll need to go to the emergency room if it's severe.

Dr. Tom Waters of the Cleveland Clinic Emergency Medicine said, "Ultimately you can lose fingers, digits, extremities. Often times the damage is more severe than it appears to be initially so it's very important once you identify a possible frostbite victim to get those extremities warmed up and keep them warm, don't let them re-freeze."

The best way to prevent frostbite is to limit your time outdoors. Make sure you cover up your face, ears and hands, and keep your clothes dry.

