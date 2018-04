Race Schedule:

Go Philly Go is a new online mapping tool - combining biking + walking + public transportation within one trip - to go anywhere within the greater Philadelphia area without a car. This year, they're celebrating Earth Day Day at the Annual Run for Clean Air on Saturday, April 22nd. Melissa gets the scoop on the app and one of the region's longest-running charity races!April 22, 2018 - 7 a.m.-12 p.m. beginning at thr Art Museum7 a.m. - Day-of onsite registration opens .... and... Pre-run Yoga Stretch Starts7:30 a.m. - 10K Run starts7:45 a.m. - 5K Run starts7:50 a.m. - 3K Walk starts8:45 a.m. - Top Finisher Announcements9:30 a.m. - Kids' Fun Run starts