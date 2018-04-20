FYI ON THE SCENE

Celebrate Earth Day at the 2018 Run for Clean Air

Melissa catches up with the Go Philly Go crew in advance of 2018 Earth Day. (WPVI)

Go Philly Go is a new online mapping tool - combining biking + walking + public transportation within one trip - to go anywhere within the greater Philadelphia area without a car. This year, they're celebrating Earth Day Day at the Annual Run for Clean Air on Saturday, April 22nd. Melissa gets the scoop on the app and one of the region's longest-running charity races!

2018 Run for Clean Air
April 22, 2018 - 7 a.m.-12 p.m. beginning at thr Art Museum
Go Philly Go website | Run for Clean Air

Race Schedule:
7 a.m. - Day-of onsite registration opens .... and... Pre-run Yoga Stretch Starts
7:30 a.m. - 10K Run starts
7:45 a.m. - 5K Run starts
7:50 a.m. - 3K Walk starts
8:45 a.m. - Top Finisher Announcements
9:30 a.m. - Kids' Fun Run starts
--------------------

