New Gyms/Spring into Shape

Melissa Magee takes us to three new spots bringing their own strategies to help you spring into shape.1931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146225 Lancaster Ave, Frazer, PA 193551516 N 5th St #104, Philadelphia, PA 19122----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.