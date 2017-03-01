FYI Philly: New Workouts

FYI PHILLY

We round up some new workout spots that will leave you feeling like a star! (WPVI)

We round up some new workout spots that will leve you feeling like a star!

New Gym: City Fitness Fishtown

1428 Frankford Avenue (Frankford & Belgrade)
Philadelphia, PA 19125
215.302.4444
https://cityfitnessphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/cityfitnessphilly

New Fitness Studio: SolidCore Center City

725 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.702.4491
http://solidcore.co/location/philadelphia/
https://www.facebook.com/solidcorestudio

New Yoga Studio: Rebel

8020 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215.242.9642
http://rebelyogastudio.com/
https://www.facebook.com/rebellifeyoga/
