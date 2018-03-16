AND best of all? We're giving away a three-month gym membership to one lucky viewer!
New Gyms/Spring into Shape
Melissa Magee takes us to three new spots bringing their own strategies to help you spring into shape.
Open Box Athletics | Facebook
1931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
REVive Studio | Facebook
225 Lancaster Ave, Frazer, PA 19355
Revolution Fitness Factory | Facebook
1516 N 5th St #104, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Lunchtime Express Workouts
We know one of the biggest barriers to getting fit is finding the time. So Ali Gorman rounds up five express workouts you can take on your lunch hour...one for every day of the work week
MONDAY
Lunch Box-The Sporting Club at the Bellevue | Facebook
224 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.985.9876
35m boxing session with former pro boxer Joey De'Malavez, owner of Joltin' Jabs. Mondays & Wednesdays noon-12:35
TUESDAY
Fit Tribe Philadelphia | Facebook
1512 Sansom Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19102
610.536.6350
WEDNESDAY
Lunch on the Fly at Flywheel | Facebook
1521 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.600.1281
THURSDAY
X-Force Philadelphia | Facebook
The Graham Building
One Penn Square West, 30 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215 372 9090
FRIDAY
City Fitness Express Workouts | Facebook
City Fitness Logan Square
The Sterling Bldg, 1819 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-302-2300
The Training Station Gym | Facebook
533 Spring Garden St, D1, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 964-9558
Performance Meal Prep
If you're looking to spring into shape, diet and exercise are equal parts of the fitness pie. Alicia Vitarelli connects us to a local meal prep company feeding some of the city's top athletes.
Performance Meal Prep | Facebook
Melissa's Healthy Hacks
Heading to the Wells Fargo Center for a game and looking for a meal that won't leave you feeling guility? Melissa Magee has your healthy hack.
Wells Fargo Center | Facebook
3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 336-3600
The Edge Fitness Club
Karen Rogers tours the brand new Edge Fitness club in Cherry Hill, one of 5 new locations in the Philadelphia area, as they expand in the area with monthly memberships ranging from $9.99-$29.99.
The Edge Fitness Clubs | Facebook
Multiple locations: Cherry Hill, Delran, Deptford, Washington Township and Northeast Philadelphia opening in summer.
Inspyr Gear
If you need a little motivation to get your fitness game going, Jeannette Reyes meets a local entrepreneur helping you start your day off on the right foot, and he has a pretty inspiring story too.
Inspyr | Facebook
Made in Philly: Infused Here
This Made in Philly story is a family affair! The wife started the business, after a bath debacle with the baby, and now the husband has a role in the company, too.
INFUSE
Marlton Crossing Shopping Center
107 S. Rt. 73, Marlton, NJ 08053
856-452-5511
Love Arts: Museum of the American Revolution
The Museum of the American Revolution is highlighting the role of women in the war for independence.
Museum of the American Revolution | Facebook
101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.253.6731
Shelter Me: Puppy and Cat Yoga
Spring into Shape with Yoga for Puppies with Puppies hosted by Morris Animal Refuge or Yoga with Cats with the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
Next Morris Animal Refuge Puppy Yoga hosted by OpenBox Athletics
Sunday, March 25, 12:30-1:30; 2:30-3:30
1931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Amrita Yoga and Wellness | Facebook
(host of the February session featured on FYI Philly)
1204 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-928-3176
Cat Yoga at PSPCA Fishtown | Event info
One Sunday a month; March is sold out; The April session is Sunday, August 8th, 9-10am
1546 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
PSPCA 6th annual Bourbon Battle
Wednesday, March 21, 6-9pm
Trestle Inn
339 N. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Red & White Ball
Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Eastern Pennsylvania
Saturday, March 24, 6abc's Matt Pellman is the emcee
Philadelphia Marriot Downtown
1201 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Philadelphia UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Saturday, March 24, 6abc's Rick Williams is the emcee; 6pm reception; 7pm dinner
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street (Broad Street entrance), Philadelphia, PA 19107
