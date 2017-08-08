FYI PHILLY

Win a car and lifetime gym membership in the Summer Fit Contest

You could win a car and a lifetime gym membership in the Echelon Health and Fitness' contest. (WPVI)

Win a two-year lease on a 2017 Nissan Sentra (or $4,000 cash!) AND a lifetime membership to Echelon Health & Fitness! You're entered for a chance to win just by registering! You can earn additional entries by working out, shopping and dining at one of the more than 350 Fit Perx Merchant Members and test driving a 2017 Nissan. The challenge runs through September 15th!

ENTER THE CHALLENGE | ECHELON FITNESS | FACEBOOK
1160 White Horse Rd, Voorhees, N.J.
856-454-2976
