SUPER BOWL RECIPES
POTATO SALAD WITH HIDDEN CAULIFLOWER
2 cups cooked potatoes (until fork tender)
2 cup cooked cauliflower (until fork tender)
cup chopped celery
cup organic plain yogurt or organic mayo
cup chopped red onion
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp paprika
Directions: Cook cauliflower and potatoes until fork tender. Cool completely. Mix yogurt, mustard, vinegar and spices in a large bowl. Add celery, onion, potato, cauliflower and toss until coated.
EAGLES GREEN CEREAL TREAT
6 cups organic brown rice crisps
4 cups marshmallows
3 tbsp organic, expeller pressed coconut oil or grass fed, organic butter
Natural green food dye
Directions: Over low heat, in a large pot, melt coconut oil. Add marshmallows and melt, stirring constantly. Add food dye and mix completely. Add cereal and mix quickly so incorporated thoroughly. Pour out onto a coconut oiled or parchment paper lined pan. Rub oil on hands and form the desired shape. Decorate with football themed decorations.
BLACK BEAN AND MUSHROOM SLIDERS
1 cup black beans, canned or cooked, processed or mashed
1 cup baby Portobello or white button mushrooms, finely chopped
1 egg
1 cup oats
tsp cumin
tsp garlic powder
tsp onion powder
tsp sea salt
tsp black pepper
Directions: Combine thoroughly. Use an ice cream scoop to portion out mixture and form into patties. Place on well-oiled or parchment lined pan. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes. Makes approx. 15 sliders.
PASTA SALAD
1 lb. cooked and cooled pasta - try a brown rice pasta or chickpea pasta
1 bell pepper, chopped - use a roasted red pepper
3 scallions, chopped
cup carrots, chopped
1 cup rinsed and cooked chickpeas
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tsp Italian seasoning (choose one with no additives or MSG like Bragg Sea Kelp seasoning)
tsp sea salt
tsp black pepper
j. Directions: Whisk together oil, vinegar, spices. Toss with veggies and pasta. Top with scallions. For best results, let sit for 2-3 hours before serving. Serve chilled.
FIVE-LAYER DIP
1 cup guacamole
2 cups plain yogurt *optional
2 cups black beans, rinsed and cooked
3 cups salsa
3 cups shredded cabbage
Directions: In a glass, dish or loaf pan layer cabbage, beans, salsa, *yogurt, and guacamole. Serve with veggies sticks and organic blue corn tortilla chips. Top with scallions or cilantro.
BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES
4 lbs. chicken breast
cup favorite hot sauce
2 tbsp organic, grass fed butter or coconut oil
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
Directions: In a small saucepan, melt oil or butter. Whish in spices and hot sauce. Cut chicken into 1 inch cubes. Season with salt and pepper. Line on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 375 F for 20 minutes. Drain any fat that bakes off. In a large glass bowl, toss with buffalo sauce and put back in the parchment lined baking sheet (change paper if needed) so they do not overlap and bake for 15 minutes until crispy on the outsides. Serve with carrots, celery, and ranch dip. (Make your own ranch dip with plain, organic yogurt and salt free seasoning packet!)
