Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a new alert on fidget spinners.The agency says there have been a handful of choking incidents with the popular gizmos - and not just with toddlers.In May, a 10-year-old girl choked on a part from hers and had to have it surgically removed.There have also been at least 2 fires involving battery-operated spinners.Experts say those should never be charged overnight, or without someone watching them.