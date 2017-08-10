Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a new alert on fidget spinners.
The agency says there have been a handful of choking incidents with the popular gizmos - and not just with toddlers.
In May, a 10-year-old girl choked on a part from hers and had to have it surgically removed.
There have also been at least 2 fires involving battery-operated spinners.
Experts say those should never be charged overnight, or without someone watching them.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckconsumer product safety commissionsafety
healthhealthcheckconsumer product safety commissionsafety