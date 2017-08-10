HEALTH & FITNESS

Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners

Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 10, 2017. (WPVI)

By
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a new alert on fidget spinners.

The agency says there have been a handful of choking incidents with the popular gizmos - and not just with toddlers.

In May, a 10-year-old girl choked on a part from hers and had to have it surgically removed.

There have also been at least 2 fires involving battery-operated spinners.

Experts say those should never be charged overnight, or without someone watching them.

