EMBED >More News Videos Gray Hall discusses on-air medical crisis : Brian Taff reports on Action News at 11 p.m., November 16, 2017

He's back! Action News Anchor Gray Hall has returned to the news desk after undergoing emergency brain surgery.This is the first time Gray has been back to work since Sunday, October 22 when he suffered a medical crisis live on the air.We are so very happy Gray has recovered quickly and successfully, and we are thrilled to have him back with us!------