HEALTH & FITNESS

Health groups try to speed regulations for e-cigarettes

EMBED </>More Videos

Health groups try to speed regulations for e-cigarettes: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5pm on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

Nearly a dozen major health groups have joined a lawsuit against the FDA to speed up regulations on e-cigarettes and cigars.

It challenges the FDA's decision to delay enforcing a 2016 rule requiring e-cigarette, cigar, and hookah makers to prove why they should stay on the market.

The health groups say the inaction is harming the health of kids, teens, and young adults.

While cigarette smoking has dropped among teens, vaping has skyrocketed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksmokingvapinge-cigarettes
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
Temple Hospital using new tool to more accurately diagnose esophageal cancer
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News