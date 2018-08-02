RELATED:

Health officials in Pennsylvania are warning about a new tick species found in the state called the Asian or long-horned tick.So here's what you need to know: right now, the tick is only known to cause a threat to livestock like hogs and cattle in Asia.But experts don't know if that will change and there are other types of ticks that look similar that can spread different diseases to people.It's best to do what you can to protect yourself.Use insect repellent when you're outside. Also, try to wear long sleeves or pants and always check your body and your pets for ticks after spending time outside in any kind of wooded area.