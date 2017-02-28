HEALTH & FITNESS

Karen Rogers: My mom's struggle with Alzheimer's Disease

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
My mom has Alzheimer's Disease. But she is still vibrant and witty.

She moved in with us after my dad passed away nearly two years ago. We get lots of help from family and friends.

And one of her favorite pastimes is looking at her family scrapbook. When she forgets who we are, we usually just laugh it off.

But some days are harder than others.

We are constantly heading out to make Mom happy. It turns out this is a common problem.

Julie Thomas of the Alzheimer's Association tells us it's important to analyze what's happening before my mom gets anxious.

"If you can recognize what that is and re-direct the person ahead of time and try to get them engaged in something before the anxiety builds up," she says, "then I think that is helpful."

Thomas also warns caregivers not to let Alzheimer's patients become isolated.

"Having interactions with people keeps us vital and engaged in life," she says.

My kids really have a special way of reaching my mom. On one particularly rough day, my oldest just broke out into song, and we recorded it.



I've watched that video a thousand times, and it's the face of my mom at the end that gives me peace.

We have really questioned at times if we are doing the right thing by caring for my mom at home - and if it's right for my kids.

Experts say there are no right answers.

Be sure to seek help and support when you need it.

