HEALTH & FITNESS

Kids Health Matters: Teenage drivers

By
Many teens really look forward to driving. And parents want their teens to be safe behind the wheel.

Katie's navigating what looks like a video game.

But through this simulator, Children's Hospital safety researchers are gaining important insights on how teens drive.

Dr. Flaura Koplin Winston of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia says, "Do you know, we found that teens brake at half the brake pressure in an emergency situation that adults do?"

Teens are more likely than adults to be in crashes, including fatal ones.

Dr. Winston says it's not just due to taking chances.

"It's inexperience, it's distraction, it's lack of skills, rather than risky driving," she adds.

It takes many miles and years to gain the skills which make a good driver.
  • Such as the safe distance to follow another vehicle.

  • How to scan ahead and anticipate hazards.

  • Or how to handle bad road and weather conditions.


Dr. Winston said, "The reality is, they don't know they're inexperienced."

Graduated Drivers Licenses are the only proven measure for reducing teen crashes.

"It reduces the crash rate, particularly fatal crash rate, by 40 per cent in states that have adopted them," says Dr. Winston.

"The purpose of Graduated Drivers Licenses is to expose teens to a high variety and high complexity of driving over time, as they gain experience, maturity, and skills," she adds.

They usually have 3 stages - gradually reducing adult supervision and other restrictions as teens gain drive-time.

The limits vary from state to state.

But Dr. Winston says those are minimums. A family should consider its own GDL rules.

For example, most state limits end at age 18.

But with nearly half of teens now getting licenses after 18, limits can be extended.

Dr. Winston says, "It's not the fact that you're a teen, it's the fact you're a novice and a teen."

New Jersey is the only state which does extend its GDL past 18.

Research done in the Garden State by the Children's Hospital's Center for Injury Research and Prevention shows that contrary to what some adults might think, 90% of teens do adhere to the GDL provisions.

The hospital now has a website, teendriversource.org, with videos & tips to help teens be better drivers, and parents be better driving coaches.

And using the simulator, it's created Diagnostic Driving, a new assessment tool for making all drivers safer.
Related Topics:
healthKids Health Mattersteendriverdriving
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumption of low-calorie sweeteners on the rise
Trump asks Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to chair commission on vaccine safety
Obama health law posts solid sign-ups despite GOP repeal vow
Consumer Reports: Staying healthy at the gym
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Officials: Passerby shoots man trying to carjack SEPTA vehicle
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Autopsy: New Mexico girl was strangled, raped on 10th birthday
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
Show More
Icy roads cause 4 crashes in Chester Co.
Police: Suspect 'couldn't believe' child was inside stolen SUV
Armed man shoots alleged attacker in Olney
Firefighters battle barn fire in Gloucester County
Honda recalling 772,000 vehicles because of air bags
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos