Dr. Figueredo
Vincent M. Figueredo, MD, FACC, FAHA is the Associate Chair of the Department of Medicine, Chief of Clinical Cardiology and Director of the Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, and Professor of Medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Figueredo is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, the National Board of Echocardiography and the American Society of Hypertension. Dr. Figueredo is active in scholarly activity with over 120 peer-reviewed publications and chapters.
Dr. Stanek
Marjorie Stanek, MD is Director of the Cardiac Stress Laboratory at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and is board-certified in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. As a member of the American Heart Association, she has served on the Exercise & Cardiac Rehabilitation Committee and the Council of Clinical Cardiology. Dr. Stanek has co-directed several day-long symposia on cardiac rehabilitation and co-authored articles for professional publications. She has been named a Top Doc, by Philadelphia Magazine and received the 2017 Woman of Heart distinction as part of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women initiative.
