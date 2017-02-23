HEALTH & FITNESS

Menopause Matters: Women's Heart Disease

Thursday, February 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
As women age, they lose some of their natural defenses against heart disease. This can happen because of changes in hormones from menopause, which can affect cholesterol levels. Join Dr. Vincent Figuredo and Dr. Marjorie Stanek from The Einstein Heart and Vascular Institute on Thursday, February 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a live chat where they'll answer your questions regarding treatment options, medical management and advanced therapies.

Dr. Figueredo
Vincent M. Figueredo, MD, FACC, FAHA is the Associate Chair of the Department of Medicine, Chief of Clinical Cardiology and Director of the Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, and Professor of Medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Figueredo is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, the National Board of Echocardiography and the American Society of Hypertension. Dr. Figueredo is active in scholarly activity with over 120 peer-reviewed publications and chapters.

Dr. Stanek
Marjorie Stanek, MD is Director of the Cardiac Stress Laboratory at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and is board-certified in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. As a member of the American Heart Association, she has served on the Exercise & Cardiac Rehabilitation Committee and the Council of Clinical Cardiology. Dr. Stanek has co-directed several day-long symposia on cardiac rehabilitation and co-authored articles for professional publications. She has been named a Top Doc, by Philadelphia Magazine and received the 2017 Woman of Heart distinction as part of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women initiative.

Articles from Einstein.edu:
Meet Our First Full-Time Female Cardiologist
High Blood Pressure: Can We Talk?
For Patients with Atrial Fibrillation, Einstein Offers a Game-Changing Alternative to Blood Thinners
Watch Patient Testimony:
Why second chances matter: Family, love and heart
Today's Tip: Strengthening the core
Today's Tip: Getting the muscles moving
Swimming helps kids with asthma, experts say
Report: ACL tears in kids up 2.3% per year
