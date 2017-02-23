More produce = longer life, researchers say

The more fruits and vegetables you eat, the longer your life.A team at Imperial College London calculated that eating 10 portions a day could prevent nearly 8 million premature deaths a year.If that sounds like a lot, remember, one portion is just half a cup.A salad can easily be four portions.The researchers also identified specific foods to reduce your risks.For cancer, eat more green or yellow vegetables, and cruciferous vegetables like kale and cauliflower.And to cut your heart risk, choose apples, pears, citrus fruits, salads, leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables.------