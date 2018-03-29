Mumps cases tied to Wilmington dance events rise

The tally in a 2-state mumps outbreak tied to a pair of dance events at Wilmington's Chase Center continues to riseDelaware health officials today say they have 11 confirmed cases among people from 1 to 35 years of age.Chester County's health department has 19 adult and pediatric cases, along with 2 pending cases.Montgomery County has 2 confirmed cases, and a suspected cases.All among the 25-hundred people who attended 2 Mexican Dance social dance events on February 10th and March 3rd.What we're seeing here is following a national trend - a resurgence of the Mumps.The Centers for Disease Control recorded 282 mumps cases in 2012.In 2016, that number jumped to more than 6,000 cases.Mumps is a virus.It causes fever, muscles aches, and the tell-tale sign is swollen salivary glands.Typically, the illness is mild, but occasionally there are severe complications, including inflammation of the brain and reproductive organs, and hearing loss.Kids are vaccinated with the two spread-out doses of the MMR vaccine.However, new research shows that in some people the vaccine can wear off 8 to 19 years later.That could be why we've seen several outbreaks on college campuses."And It's a very contagious virus, so that when it's introduced into a community, if you have individuals who don't have protection against it, it really spreads very rapidly," says Dr. Camille Sabella, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland ClinicMumps is spread through saliva, things like kissing, sharing utensils or cups or E-cigarettes can easily transmit the virus.Local health officials are asking anyone who attended the dance festivals, call your healthcare provider to be evaluated.And you may need a booster shot of the vaccine.It may turn out that in the future, everyone should get a booster shot of the Mumps vaccine.Some colleges are already recommending it, and researchers are looking into whether that could decrease the number of outbreaks.In the military, every recruit gets a booster shot, and they have not had any outbreaks.