Today is National Sunscreen Day!Most people know sunscreen is important, but there are still a lot of questions when it comes to applying it.For starters, not all sunscreens protect you from the sun. You need to look for SPF 15 or higher labeled with "Broad Spectrum" for protection against both UVA and UVB rays.The recommended amount of sunscreen for the average adult is one ounce, with reapplication at least every two hours.Sunscreen can wear off easily, especially after swimming or sweating.If you are applying sunscreen when you are already outside, it's already too late. Your skin takes about thirty minutes to absorb sunscreen, so give yourself plenty of time to apply and absorb before leaving your home.Even on cloudy days, sunscreen is needed. Up to 40% of the sun's UV rays can reach the earth on a cloudy day.