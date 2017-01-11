NCI, cancer centers call for more teen HPV vaccinations

The National Cancer Institute, and dozens of cancer centers are calling on parents and doctors to get more kids vaccinated against HPV, the human papilloma virus.Cancer cases linked to HPV are still on the rise, but only 41.9% of all girls, and 28.1% of all boys are fully vaccinated.The vaccine protects against several types of cancer, including cervical, middle throat, anal, and other genital cancers.HPV is transmitted by sexual contact, but doctors say the issue isn't about sex, but stopping cancer before it starts.The vaccine has to be administered before sexual contact to be truly effective.The CDC now says only 2, not 3, shots are needed for full protection.