Nearly 1,000 flu cases confirmed in Delaware in single week

DOVER, Del. --
Nearly 1,000 cases of influenza have been confirmed in Delaware in a single week, the most the state has ever recorded.

On a conference call with reporters Monday, officials said 995 lab-confirmed flu cases were recorded during the week ending Feb. 3. The previous high of 671 came during the 2009-2010 flu season.

Six flu deaths were reported during the week, bringing Delaware's total this season to 10.

Karyl Rattay, director of Delaware's division of public health, six of the 10 fatalities came in people who had received the flu vaccine, which has been less effective this year.

Still, Rattay urged people to get vaccinated if they have not yet. She said it's the single most important step people can take to protect themselves.
