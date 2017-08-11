New concerns over weight loss balloons

The FDA says five people who were using a balloon weight loss treatment have died since 2016. That is just a short time after those devices were approved.The agency is investigating. Right now they can't say for sure if the devices are to blame.There's a few on the market and they are minimally invasive.The device goes through the mouth, then the balloon or balloons are inflated. It mimics the feeling of fullness.It's kept there about 6 months while patients are monitored.All five of the recent deaths happened within a month of having the balloons inserted.----------