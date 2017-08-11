New concerns over weight loss balloons

The FDA says five people who were using a balloon weight loss treatment have died since 2016. That is just a short time after those devices were approved.
The agency is investigating. Right now they can't say for sure if the devices are to blame.
There's a few on the market and they are minimally invasive.
The device goes through the mouth, then the balloon or balloons are inflated. It mimics the feeling of fullness.
It's kept there about 6 months while patients are monitored.
All five of the recent deaths happened within a month of having the balloons inserted.
