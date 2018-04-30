PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There's something about the lighting and shading on all of those social media filters that make us look more refreshed and perhaps a little more youthful.
Now, one local medical spa says you can achieve that same effect in real life with a new treatment called cool lifting.
"It literally does make you camera ready," said Jill Ranoia, Licensed Aesthetician.
The treatment is kind of like a real-life filter that can bring you bright, shiny skin - perfect in any kind of light.
"It really hydrates the skin and nourishes the skin so you get a glow," said Ranoia.
Ranoia is a licensed aesthetician at Deme Cosmetic and Medical Collaborative in Center City. She says it's a combination of Co2 and hyrolaunic acid, where the skin gets that glow from the inside out.
"The pressure that this puts on the skin as you do it actually stimulates the underlying tissue, which stimulates collagen," she said.
Co2 is having a moment right now, with the catchword being cryo. It's big with athletes and anyone else looking to reduce inflammation.
"The brain tells the skin that it needs oxgen and blood, so it shoots that out to it - that's how your skin is nourished," said Ranoia.
The process is quick and you can be in and out in less than 10 minutes.
"When you're a mom and you have 3 kids running around the house, you just want to throw on some clothes and some lipstick and get ready for the day," said patient, Alyson Abbas.
Ranoai says there are benefits for all stages of life, even teens worried about acne.
"All ages - the girls can come do this before prom, mother of the bride, black tie affiar or even if you are like me and you want to look good on a Saturday night going out with the husband," she said.
The treatment promotes increased collagen, tighter, firmer skin and a glow that Alyson says is instant.
"I see it right away. I had it done and went to swim practice and all the girls were like 'Your face looks amazing!'," she said.
They recommend you leave it on for at least 4-hours for maximum effect.
You can do this treatment on its own, but Deme says it's best done after a clinical facial.
