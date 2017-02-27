New line of injectable fillers aim to fix problems

Millions of Americans have had their lips plumped and wrinkles smoothed with injectable fillers.But many complain facial expressions don't always look natural.Now two new entries in the filler market aim to do just that.Last year, Bonnie Hauck of Hatfield, Pa. didn't think the cosmetic filler injected along her laugh lines moved naturally."You could still see those lines," Hauck said.Dr. Tim Greco says that's not an unusual comment.Injectable fillers can fill hollows, creases, and wrinkles in less than 30 minutes.And they can last up to a year.But he says they work best in static areas of the face, not where it moves the most."When somebody smiles, you'll actually see the outline of the filler," Greco said.The maker of Restylane hopes to answer that with two fillers: Refyne and Defyne.The FDA approved them just before Christmas.Defyne is for deeper lines, Refyne is for those closer to the surface.Dr. Greco says the ingredients in both are the same as Restylane, however, new manufacturing process makes the compounds more elasticRegular Restylane separates while Restylane Refyne holds together."They're more flexible and they actually provide support at the same time," Greco said.So when the skin around these so-called "next generation" fillers contracts, it reacts more smoothly.Hauck's before and after pictures show her laugh lines have softened and her smile is more even so she can be as animated as she wants."You can't see them nearly like you could with other fillers," Hauck said.The side effects of Refyne and Defyne are similar to other fillers: temporary swelling, bruising or redness.And like Restylane, it lasts up to a year.------