New procedure can help some ditch the reading glasses

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) --If you're tired of reaching for your reading glasses all the time, there's a new procedure that can restore near vision.
The medical term is presbyopia.
It happens to a lot of people, usually starting between 38 and 45, they start to lose their ability to see up close.
One study says by age 55 everyone is affected to some degree.
The common solution is wearing reading glasses.
But there is also a new procedure that can help.
52-year-old Traci Bugg can't see anything up close without reading glasses.
She says it's become a huge inconvenience.
"It's just, off, on, off, on all day. I have glasses all over my house, in every room, in my car, in my purse, because you always seem to need them for something," says Bugg.
Today, she's hoping to change that.
Ophthalmologist Doctor Steven Siepser is inserting the Raindrop Near Vision Inlay, approved by the FDA last year.
After numbing drops are placed in the eye, a small flap is created on the surface of the eye.
A pin-head sized, transparent inlay is then placed in the center of the pupil.
It's only done on the non-dominant eye.
Dr. Siepser says it changes the shape of the eye.
Patients should be able to see up close right away.
Distance vision may be slightly affected, but improves with time.
Louise Schultz had the procedure 3 months ago, and was able to read her phone right away.
She is happy with the results.
"One of the biggest things for me when I was in the shower I could read the labels on the bottle. I couldn't do that before to tell the difference b/t conditioner and shampoo," says Schultz.
"I love something that is relatively safe and effective, that gives results relatively quickly," says Dr. Siepser.
The procedure takes less than 20 minutes.
Bugg was asked before the procedure -
"Can you read that?" asked Dr. Siepser.
"No," she says, shaking her head.
Immediately afterward, reading was easy.
"Siepser Laser Eye Care, confidence, clarity, peace of mind...That's pretty awesome," she remarked as she read from a ball.
The procedure can be done on anyone 40 to 65 who has NOT had cataract surgery or LASIK.
Some patients complain of a glare at night time or dryness after getting the inlay.
Doctor Siepser says both should get better with time.
The Raindrop Inlay costs about 45-hundred dollars.
Raindrop Inlay was developed by ReVision Optics.
