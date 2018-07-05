Looking for relief from aches, pains or stress? A new massage option has arrived in Center City called Shiatsu 2 Go.
Owner Jessie Baty studied shiatsu at the International School of Shiatsu in Doylestown, where she learned the therapeutic stretching, holding and acupressure techniques that are used to relieve back pain, promote healing and lessen stress.
Sessions are by appointment. Shiatsu 2 Go shares space with the Old City Aikido dojo location at 722 Market St.
Shiastu 2 Go has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Christian B., whoreviewed the new business on June 30, wrote, "Jessie is a wonderful shiatsu practitioner. She is knowledgable and thorough and her studio is a beautiful and relaxing space."
Interested? Shiatsu 2 Go is open from 1:30-5 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-noon on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturdays.)
New Shiatsu 2 Go offers therapeutic massages in Center City
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories