New study finds city living may not be good for your heart

A new study finds that living in a city may not be so good for your heart.
Researchers from the UK studied the size of the hearts of 3,800 people exposed to low levels of pollution in urban areas.
They found that the pollution was directly associated with larger pumping chambers of the heart.
Experts say if those chambers enlarge beyond a certain point, it can lead to heart failure.
