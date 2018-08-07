New tick species causing health, livestock concerns

A new species of tick native to Asia is popping up along the East Coast of the U.S.The longhorned tick, or Haemaphysalis longicornis, was first confirmed in the U-S last year, on a sheep in New Jersey.A few weeks ago, one was found on a wild deer in Centre County, Pennsylvania.Ticks have also been found in several other states - but scientists don't know how they got there.Female longhorned ticks don't need a male to reproduce.They can spawn asexually.After feeding, a single female can lay around 2,000 eggs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that's enough to establish a tick population in a new location.The longhorned tick can cause infestations in livestock, sucking so much blood, it causes anemia, and even death.In most life stages, longhorned ticks are the size of a poppy see.Adult longhorned ticks grow to the size of a pea when they are fully engorged with blood.Its impact on humans is unknown, but people are urged to step up tick prevention.