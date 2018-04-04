HEALTH & FITNESS

'Nightmare bacteria' found over 200 times in US last year

'Nightmare bacteria' found over 200 times in US last year. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By
{HILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The CDC says "nightmare bacteria," or that's germs with unusual resistance to so-called last resort antibiotics, were found more than 200 times last year.

It's the CDC's first hunt to size up the threat from these superbugs.

Twenty-three thousand people die each year from antibiotic-resistant infections.

To slow them down, the CDC urges quick testing for suspected cases and testing an infected person's contacts, to find potential carriers of bacteria.

