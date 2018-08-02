HEALTH & FITNESS

Now is the time to schedule back-to-school vaccines and appointments

Now is the time to schedule back-to-school vaccines: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on August 2, 2018.

By
Don't worry, we still have several more weeks of summer, but many kids are heading back to school at the end of August.

For parents, now is the time to schedule back-to-school medical appointments and make sure kids are up-to-date on all their vaccines.

School-aged kids typically need shots between four and six, then again around age eleven and then between 16 and 18.

The HPV vaccine is recommended for pre-teens as well as a T-Dap booster to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis - or whooping cough.

Students heading off to college should also check in with a healthcare provider.

"There are some vaccines we encourage for college students as well, specifically the meningitis vaccine. Meningitis can spread very easily when people live in close quarters and college dormitories are one of them," said Dr. Kim Guiliano from the Cleveland Clinic.

