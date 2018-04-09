HEALTH & FITNESS

Pennsylvania eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form

FILE: Marijuana plants are a few weeks away from harvest in the "Flower Room" at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
A state medical marijuana board is recommending that Pennsylvania allow the sale of marijuana in dry leaf form, in theory to allow users to vaporize and inhale it.

The Medical Marijuana Advisory Board voted 11-0 Monday to send the recommendation to Health Secretary Rachel Levine to decide whether the Department of Health should create regulations allowing it.
RELATED: 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pennsylvania
The law still prevents dispensaries from selling marijuana that's designed to be smoked. But cannabis consumer advocate Chris Goldstein says no state law would prevent certified medical marijuana users from buying the dry leaf product and smoking it legally, instead of vaporizing it.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says he'll wait for the health secretary's review.

The law also permits the sale of pills, oils and liquids.

