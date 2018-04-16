HEALTH & FITNESS

Pennsylvania medical marijuana program expands to include dry leaf

FILE: Marijuana plants are a few weeks away from harvest in the "Flower Room" at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Patients registered in Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program will soon be able to consume it in dry leaf or flower form, and more medical conditions will qualify for treatment by the drug.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's health secretary announced Monday she's accepting the recommendations of an advisory panel and adopting those changes.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine expects producers to make the dry leaf form of marijuana available sometime this summer.

RELATED: 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

1st medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pa. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 17, 2018.



State law prevents dispensaries from selling marijuana that's designed to be smoked.

But cannabis consumer advocate Chris Goldstein says patients who buy the dry leaf product can smoke it instead of vaporize it.

Levine is also adopting a recommendation that children who need the drug be certified by a pediatrician, but she says that change may take time to implement.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckmedical marijuanalawsHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Watch: ELDOA - Yoga to heal - FYI Philly
Daisy Days 2018: Join the fun in support of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Watch: Acroyoga will lift your spirits - FYI Philly
Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Spokesman: Philly Starbucks manager no longer employed at store
Commissioner: Phila. officer did not want to make Starbucks arrest
Police: Passenger killed after stolen vehicle crashes
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled
Heavy rain leaves several Delco homes flooded
Flooding leaves traffic jammed on Schuylkill Expressway
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Flooding Issues Today
District attorney says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed
Show More
76ers' Hall of Famer Hal Greer dies at 81
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Fmr. Eagles CB Worley faces multiple charges after arrest
Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
More News