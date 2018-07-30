HEALTH & FITNESS

Patient who had been in Congo tests negative for Ebola virus

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorado man tests negative for Ebola: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5pm on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

DENVER (WPVI) --
Colorado health officials says a patient who became ill after visiting the Congo has tested negative for the Ebola virus.

The man arrived at Denver Health Medical Center on Sunday and was placed in an isolation unit as a precaution. Three people who also had contact with the patient were also isolated and the vehicle that transported the patient was quarantined.

The region of the Congo where the man visited has not had an Ebola case for more than 45 days.

Denver Health chief medical officer Connie Price says the symptoms can mimic a lot of common illnesses.

The patient is in fair condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckebola
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
Temple Hospital using new tool to more accurately diagnose esophageal cancer
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News