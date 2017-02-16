HEALTH & FITNESS

Penn State battles mumps on eve of THON

There's a health alert for students at Penn State.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) --
There's a health alert for students at Penn State.

Three cases of mumps have been confirmed on the main campus in State College, Pa.

This comes just before the university's annual THON fundraiser, which begins on Friday evening and lasts until Sunday afternoon.

The school is telling students with symptoms to stay away from the dance-a-thon this weekend.

In the meantime, the mumps patients are being kept in isolation, and the state department of health has been notified of the cases.
