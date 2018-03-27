Pennsylvania and New Jersey flu numbers still high

The overall number of flu cases has dropped but many states including New Jersey and Pennsylvania are still seeing higher than usual numbers.And now we're starting to see more Influenza B.That means even if you got the flu this year, you could get it again if you catch this other strain.For most of the season, it was the A strain causing severe illness.Now the CDC is reporting a spike in the B strain which typically happens later in the season.The B strain can be especially tough on young kids but this year's vaccine is more effective against B then it was A.Believe it or not, it's not too late to get a flu shot if you haven't already.And keep washing your hands often and disinfect common surfaces.----------