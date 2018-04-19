HEALTH & FITNESS

Philadelphia blogger says cancer misdiagnosed because of her weight

EMBED </>More Videos

Phila. blogger says cancer misdiagnosed because of her weight - Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A local woman says she was misdiagnosed because of her weight.

For years, Philadelphia blogger Rebecca Hiles sought answers for a host of medical complaints.

But she was repeatedly told that all of her problems could be solved by slimming down.

All of that changed when she finally met a doctor who looked past her appearance and diagnosed her with cancer.

Hiles said, "It was the first time in my life that I remember having a doctor take me seriously. The first moment that I saw my surgeon that said you have carcinoid cancer and the time that I had surgery was 2 weeks."

Six years after getting that shocking news, the now 28-year-old Hiles is recovered.

And she is speaking out to encourage other women to be their own health advocates.

Her story appears in a recent Cosmo article.

The author says she found many overweight women are getting judged too quickly by their doctors.

----------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA advisors OK marijuana-based drug for childhood seizures
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Dozens sickened, and hospitalized after E.coli outbreak
Watch: ELDOA - Yoga to heal - FYI Philly
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks
Neighbors outraged by the shooting of a toddler in SW Philly
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
Man charged in radio show host's killing pleads not guilty
Liberian rebel commander living in Delco sentenced to 30 years
Show More
3 police impersonators sought for robbery in NJ
Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray
Barricade situation in South Philadelphia ends with 2 arrests
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
No criminal charges in Prince's accidental overdose death
More News