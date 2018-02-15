Philadelphia's new District Attorney took a stand Thursday against the city's opioid crisis.He announced he is joining Mayor Jim Kenney in the city's push to hold accountable those who have threatened the health and welfare of the city's residents.Sixteen Pennsylvania counties, including Philadelphia, have filed separate lawsuits against the manufacturers of opioids."I'm happy to join on his team of Philadelphia elected officials. We are trying to make sure that funds from lawsuits against pharma come back to the city of Philadelphia, damages suffered by the city of Philadelphia are paid to the city of Philadelphia," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.The numbers aren't final yet, but it's estimated there were 1200 deaths from drug overdoses in Philadelphia in 2017.That's the highest rate, by far in any major city.------