Philly Spin-In raises money for CHOP's Cardiac Center

500 people are spinning and sweating to raise money for kids and their hearts. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As the music blared and sweat poured from the cyclists packed into the room at the Philly Spin-In fundraiser, Mike Baker remembered the first few challenging days of his daughter's life.

"She had to have open heart surgery day three of life which obviously as a parent was extremely difficult to get your arms around," Baker said.

Now, Evelyn is a vivacious 2-year-old.

Parents like Baker shared stories all morning at the event that's raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for CHOP's Cardiac Center.

"It's been a pretty emotional morning which is challenging and awesome at the same time," Baker said.

Teams of four or more riders, spin for 45 minutes at a time, led by spin instructors from various studios and accompanied by live DJs.

Doctors from CHOP love to see people supporting the cause and helping their own hearts, too.

"There are a lot of people here who are experienced spinners, but there are a lot of people here who are spinning for the first or second time in their lives, so hopefully this will also get people on to spinning and improve people's health," Dr. Maryam Naim of the Cardiac ICU at CHOP said.

ONLINE: http://www.chop.edu/events/philly-spin

